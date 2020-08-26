CBS 17 Job Alert – LEI Home Enhancements and Banfield Pet Hospital are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17’s Job Alert means we dig deeper to help you find jobs available throughout central North Carolina – some of which might not jump out at anyone looking for a new job.

LEI Home Enhancements in Cary needs Customer Service Representatives – there are multiple openings.

The company sells things like windows, roofing, and siding. This is an entry-level job, so experience isn’t needed.

You’ll do things like answer customer questions, explain products, and set appointments.

The job is not at a call center, so you’ve got to like people and be able to work face-to-face.

If you’re an animal person, Banfield Pet Hospital needs a Veterinary Assistant in Raleigh.

You’ll work alongside the vets and the pets to ensure safety and care. Necessary certification is required.

Benefits include 401(k), paid time off, and wellness plans for your pets.

