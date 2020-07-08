CBS 17 Job Alert – Liberty Healthcare and Hendrick Automotive are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With a lot of people either unemployed, underemployed, or simply looking for a change, call center jobs always seem to attract a lot of attention.

Liberty Healthcare Corporation needs a call center rep for their office in Raleigh.

You must be able to handle a large volume of calls in a calm manner. You’ll find solutions for existing customers or provide information to new ones. Because of the nature of the company, you must adhere to all HIPPA guidelines.

Hendrick Automotive in Cary needs someone for their call center. You’ll work out of the Cadillac, Buick, and GMC lot.

This person will answer service calls for 12 dealerships, log customer comments, and maintain customer changes. They will also reschedule no-show appointments and make follow-up calls to clients.

A year of experience is needed, as well as a high school diploma.