RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We’re getting into the time of year when there are more job fairs.

There is one happening for LiveNation Wednesday afternoon and there’s a long list of opportunities if you’re not ready to roll right now.

LiveNation owns Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and The Ritz in Raleigh.

The Job Fair for Walnut Creek is taking place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

While you’ll probably not get out there right now, there are a lot of openings heading into the busy summer months.

There are a few dozen openings.

The coolest I found is for production runners. This job involves taking crew to and from the airport, hotel, stores, etc., plus helping with orders at local restaurants and doing any kind of runs to the store.

Be flexible in your schedule, have a good driving record and you’ll need to pass a background check. You must also be discreet about your work.