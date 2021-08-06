CBS 17 Job Alert – Local communities holding job fairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are entire communities setting up job fairs and job websites to attract much-needed employees to open positions.

Wake Forest Works has a Job Fair coming up on Aug. 18.

The job fair is being put on by Wegmans, which opened a store in Wake Forest earlier this year.

Currently, there are 20 companies taking part.

Wegmans, the Town of Wake Forest, and UNC Health are a few of the companies hiring.

There are also multiple jobs open at two different State Farm offices, and five different restaurants.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre on 405 S. Brooks St.

Wake Forest isn’t the only community helping people find jobs. Moore County has an entire website set up for job openings across the county.

Currently, there are more than 100 openings.

Some of the openings include two social media managers, several jobs for administrative assistants, and one which is really fun – a full-time aviation instructor for Sand Hills Community College.