CBS 17 Job Alert – Local companies looking to hire positions that embrace diversity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The job website LinkedIn ranked any kind of job related to workplace diversity as one of the most needed in 2021.

Local companies are embracing the idea, with multiple openings appearing at companies around the area.

Fred Smith Company in Raleigh needs a diversity and opportunity manager.

This role involves the creation, promotion and management of employee and subcontractor diversity. Also, the person in this role will need to develop strategies to attract underrepresented groups.

Past Human Relations experience is needed and so is an understanding of government Equal Employment Opportunity programs.

Despite a funny name, The Motley Fool – a financial services company – needs someone to fill a very serious role – a diversity and inclusion lead.

This job includes the creation of diversity programs and working with an employee-staffed diversity group to create action plans.

Five years of experience in a diversity and inclusion role is required.