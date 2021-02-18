CBS 17 Job Alert – Local job openings in the medical industry

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert I am going back to something we heard earlier this week when I interviewed a local recruiter.

Any kind of career in the medical industry right now is in demand and that doesn’t mean just doctors and nurses.

For example, there is a pharmacy tech at a call center in Morrisville.

This is advertised through a recruitment service, which is common in anything medical. The job involves taking customer calls and documenting concerns.

However, a National Pharmacy Technician Certification is needed.

Pay is $14-16 an hour and has a Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There is an opening for what is called a non-clinical observer in Durham.

This is also posted through an employment agency.

The job involves greeting patients, watching over those who are deemed a potential threat to themselves, and even just assisting patients and family members to treatment areas.

Two years of experience is preferred.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories