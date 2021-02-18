CBS 17 Job Alert – Local job openings in the medical industry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert I am going back to something we heard earlier this week when I interviewed a local recruiter.

Any kind of career in the medical industry right now is in demand and that doesn’t mean just doctors and nurses.

For example, there is a pharmacy tech at a call center in Morrisville.

This is advertised through a recruitment service, which is common in anything medical. The job involves taking customer calls and documenting concerns.

However, a National Pharmacy Technician Certification is needed.

Pay is $14-16 an hour and has a Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There is an opening for what is called a non-clinical observer in Durham.

This is also posted through an employment agency.

The job involves greeting patients, watching over those who are deemed a potential threat to themselves, and even just assisting patients and family members to treatment areas.

Two years of experience is preferred.