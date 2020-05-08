CBS 17 Job Alert – Lowes Foods and Lidl are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the COVID-19 outbreak having a serious impact on the food industry, there are opportunities for people to use their experience in other fields.

The Lowes Foods Store on Strickland Road in Raleigh needs a Beef Shoppe manager. You need 3-4 years of experience, as well as managerial experience.

Knowledge of meat is also needed, as is the ability to lift 25 pounds.

The Lidl chain of supermarkets has done a rapid expansion in central North Carolina and that means they’re looking for employees.

The company is looking for a store supervisor at their location in Cary.

It is full-time and pay starts at $17.50 per hour.

One to two years supervisory experience is needed, and be prepared to lead store operations in the absence of the manager and assistant manager. You will also need to have a flexible schedule.

