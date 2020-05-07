CBS 17 Job Alert – Lowe’s Home Improvement in Durham is hiring

Live Now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We’re at the time of year where people are doing a lot of work around the house, be it inside or out, especially with people being stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lowe’s Home Improvement has plenty of openings for people looking for a job, some of them more specialized than others.

At the store on Fayetteville Road in Durham they need a flooring sales specialist.

It’s a full-time job, but there might be additional time needed depending on demand. You should have a flexible schedule and past experience is needed either with the company for a year as a sales specialist, or two years experience in a trade directly related to flooring.

The same store is also in need of both part-time and full-time merchandising service associates.

They’d like you to have past experience working with plans to set up in-store displays and be comfortable working with tools and larger power equipment.

Applicants need to be a high school grad and past experience working with Lowe’s is also a plus.

