RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the upcoming Lowe’s National Hiring Day.

The company’s National Hiring Day event will be on May 4. The company is looking for more than 800 employees in the Raleigh-Durham area alone.

These are full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs. The hiring is going on at every location from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You must register once you get there – they’ll send you an alert when it is your time.