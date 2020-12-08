RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is for anybody who is bilingual.
Being bilingual is an important skill in today’s job market.
Lyneer Staffing needs a bilingual recruiter in Raleigh. This involves prequalifying job candidates and making sure job listings on various websites are updated.
Pay is $15 to $18 an hour plus benefits.
ProLogistix in Raleigh needs a bilingual administrative assistant.
This job includes things like creating badges for workers and checking computer and camera systems.
It is a nice work schedule – no weird hours – just Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Lyneer Staffing and ProLogistix are hiring
- Mt. Everest is even higher than past measurements, say China, Nepal
- Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
- ‘Nobody knows’: Experts baffled by mystery illness in India
- Publix recalls cookie platters over allergy concerns
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now