CBS 17 Job Alert – Lyneer Staffing and ProLogistix are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is for anybody who is bilingual.

Being bilingual is an important skill in today’s job market.

Lyneer Staffing needs a bilingual recruiter in Raleigh. This involves prequalifying job candidates and making sure job listings on various websites are updated.

Pay is $15 to $18 an hour plus benefits.

ProLogistix in Raleigh needs a bilingual administrative assistant.

This job includes things like creating badges for workers and checking computer and camera systems.

It is a nice work schedule – no weird hours – just Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

