CBS 17 Job Alert – Macy’s and TJX Companies are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert focuses on the booming retail industry.

We just reported last week about people going out and shopping, and like most industries, workers are needed.

Here is a prime example – Macy’s. Within 50 miles of Raleigh, there are five dozen jobs. Most are retail sales – some specialized like cosmetics.

Other examples are loss prevention and even management.

These openings are spread across every Macy’s store in the Triangle and Fayetteville.

TJX Companies owns Marshalls, HomeGoods, and TJ Maxx.

They have 410 openings in central North Carolina including retail sales, backroom coordinator and assistant manager jobs.

Depending on the job, experience might be required.