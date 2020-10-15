CBS 17 Job Alert – Macy’s, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hiring fairs are big this time of year because of the extreme need for employees ahead of the holidays.
Macy’s is holding a National Job Fair – by phone – on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
It is even possible to hold some of the interviews before Oct. 22 if necessary. These are primarily for sales positions.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are holding a national hiring day today.
The company reached out to CBS 17 because they need help finding 73 workers going into the holidays.
The Bass Pro Shops event is at their store in Cary – the Cabaela’s event is at their store in Garner.
Both run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
