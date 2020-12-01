CBS 17 Job Alert – Macy’s, Dollar General hold job fairs this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Job Fairs are always a big thing — a chance to check out multiple positions at one time, and maybe get an offer on the spot.

On Tuesday, the Dollar General store on Main Street in Rolesville has a fair going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Positions include store managers and assistant managers, plus, full and part-time sales associates.

Macy’s is having a job fair this coming Thursday. This is at both the Crabtree Valley Mall location in Raleigh and the Streets at Southpoint store in Durham.

The job fair runs from noon until 7 p.m. and phone interviews are also available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: