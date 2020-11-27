CBS 17 Job Alert – Macy’s is hiring dozens in Raleigh and Durham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we are looking at the huge demand for retail workers going into the holidays.
Macy’s is contacting us at least a few times a week because of the number of seasonal workers the company needs to hire.
For example, there are nearly three dozen openings in the Raleigh area alone.
Examples include a full-time employee in women’s shoes at Triangle Town Center and a full-time team member at Macy’s Backstage, which is the discount area of the store at Triangle Town Center.
The company is planning ahead with a hiring event on Dec. 3 at their Streets at South Point store. It runs from noon until 7 p.m. and phone interviews are also available.
Click here to register online.
