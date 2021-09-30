CBS 17 Job Alert – Maid Pro, Dollar Tree holding hiring events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It is no secret companies are in desperate need of workers and that translates to hiring fairs for all different industries.

CBS 17’s Bill Young has two examples in today’s Job Alert which show these companies are willing to be very flexible to add to the staff.

With this lack of workers, companies are doing whatever they can to help employees – from bonuses to extremely flexible schedules.

Cleaning service “Maid Pro” is in a nationwide hiring campaign.

They need more than 2,000 workers.

I did a quick search locally and found a good example in Garner.

This position is for full or part-time – whatever best fits your schedule. The pay starts at $12 an hour, but you get tips, mileage reimbursement and travel time.

Workers are also eligible for a bonus after 90 days on the job.

Again, this is just an example.

Discount retail has surged in recent years with tremendous growth from stores like Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree is getting ready for a nationwide job fair from Oct. 19-23. These openings are seasonal, stockers, cashiers, and managers – part-time and full-time.

Just register in advance for a specific time and location.