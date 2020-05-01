CBS 17 Job Alert – Major restaurant chains across the Triangle are hiring managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are a lot of people in the foodservice industry who are now out of a job due to COVID-19.

Three very well-known chains are now hiring managers at stores in central North Carolina.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Shake Shack in Cary needs a manager for their location in Waverly Place.

Wendy’s needs a general manager for their location in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh, just off Glenwood Avenue.

Hooters restaurants in both Raleigh and Fayetteville have managerial positions, too.

Duties are similar across the board, and past experience is needed.

Added training is also available. Each of these positions offers benefits.

More headlines from CBS17.com: