CBS 17 Job Alert – Major restaurant chains across the Triangle are hiring managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are a lot of people in the foodservice industry who are now out of a job due to COVID-19.
Three very well-known chains are now hiring managers at stores in central North Carolina.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
Shake Shack in Cary needs a manager for their location in Waverly Place.
Wendy’s needs a general manager for their location in the Brier Creek area of Raleigh, just off Glenwood Avenue.
Hooters restaurants in both Raleigh and Fayetteville have managerial positions, too.
Duties are similar across the board, and past experience is needed.
Added training is also available. Each of these positions offers benefits.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Apex Friendship principal’s meaningful gesture honoring seniors goes viral
- Some Durham businesses hold off reopening despite state’s loosened order
- ‘We want to be able to bring her home’: Monica Moynan’s family searching for answers
- 7th COVID-19 death reported at NC’s Butner prison
- Thousands in NC still waiting for unemployment money
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now