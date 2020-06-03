CBS 17 Job Alert – Marshalls, TJ Maxx are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are jokes and memes all over social media about people camping out and waiting for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods to reopen.

Now that they are, their parent company – TJX Group – is looking for workers to keep up with demand.

The Marshalls store in North Raleigh is looking for a merchandise associate. You’ll do things like check out customers, focus on customer service, and be OK with talking to people about the company’s credit card program.

A year of experience is preferred.

Similar positions were recently posted for stores in Garner, Cary, and Durham.

If you’re more of the creative type, the TJ Maxx store in Knightdale needs a full-time merchandise coordinator.

You’ll oversee presentation of merchandise for various departments in such a way that you get the attention of customers.

Be OK with stepping up to the cash register if needed, and be flexible with your hours.

