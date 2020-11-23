CBS 17 Job Alert – Massive need for workers at small businesses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– This weekend is Shop Small Saturday, a day where locally owned retailers hope to draw in shoppers to support mom-and-pop businesses.

However, there is also a need for people to “work small.”

“I do feel small businesses get forgotten quite a bit,” said Ashley Moore, co-owner of Peterson’s Consigning Designs, a high-end furniture and clothing store in Cary.

“But it is equally as important to have great employees as big stores as well,” said Moore.

The National Federation of Independent Business estimated 33 percent of all small businesses need workers as of October. In many of these cases, employers are struggling to find qualified workers.

For some owners, it is a matter of advertising. It is more difficult to get the word out about openings, that is why Moore recently came to the CBS17 Job Alert when she needed to fill two openings, which she did.

She explained how many small businesses keep a stack of resumes people submit even when the business isn’t hiring. She said it a quick way to find qualified workers.

“We keep an on-going list of people we think would be a great fit for us, and if something does open up, we give them a call.”

Also, it is crucial to understand people with all kinds of skill sets are often needed by small business.

“The goal is to be the best for our customers – provide the best service – so we can use everyone.”