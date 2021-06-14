CBS 17 Job Alert – McDonald’s and Food Lion in need of workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From fast food to supermarkets, businesses are in dire need of workers in order to keep customers coming through the door.

As CBS 17’s Bill Young reports, some of the biggest companies in the country are looking to get employees through the door.

The prime example is McDonald’s.

A representative for the company contacted Young because there are 10,000 workers needed in North Carolina.

The company doesn’t specify positions, but the company’s hiring website shows openings for department managers, maintenance crew, shift managers and crew members.

In fact, the restaurant on Peace Street in Raleigh is offering crew members $9.50 an hour to start and is offering $2,500 tuition assistance.

Food Lion, meanwhile, has a job fair on June 16. Each of the company’s 1,100 stores is hiring.

You can just walk into a store between 9 a.m. and noon or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., meet with a manager, and talk about job openings.

These are part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs.