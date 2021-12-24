CBS 17 Job Alert – McLane Company: Battleboro

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Right now, there are more than 2,000 workers in Rocky Mount without a job because of the fire at the QVC Distribution Center. I’m scouring my resources to find as many opportunities as possible.

The McLane Company in Battleboro just posted a list of job openings.

A lot of the positions are in the warehouse, and include:

  • Warehouse receiver;
  • Forklift operator;
  • Warehouse checker and loader.

McLean Company notes the warehouse checker and loader position requires hand-loading outbound grocery products onto predesignated trailers.

Pay begins at $15.25 per hour with a $500 sign-on bonus. Additionally, health insurance, paid vacation, tuition assistance and 401k are available.

