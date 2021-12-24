CBS 17 Job Alert – McLane Corporation: Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Right now there are more than 2,000 workers in Rocky Mount without a job because of the fire at the QVC Distribution Center. I’m scouring my resources to find as many opportunities as possible.

McLane Corporation in Rocky Mount is looking for Wholesale and Retail Buyers. They’re asking applicants to maintain complete and accurate real-time data for customer review and manage inbound logistics of product movement from suppliers.

They also would like assistance in resolving issues with deliveries on both the inbound and outbound deliveries.

The McLane Corporation said salaries will vary based on experience.