CBS 17 Job Alert – Medical Edge Recruitment is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on careers which didn’t really exist prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Edge Recruitment (MER) finds qualified workers for clients in the medical industry.

There is an opening for a COVID-19 Communicable Disease Investigator. This person works with contact tracers to interview people with confirmed cases and help them find people with whom they might have come in contact.

You need to have a degree or certification in a medical field. Bilingual workers are preferred.

There is a huge need for contact tracers since the start of the pandemic and MER has openings.

One opening is in Raleigh and the other in Durham. This person will contact people with a confirmed COVID case and provide them with resources.

You should be kind and empathetic since people on the other end of the phone are dealing with a traumatic event.

