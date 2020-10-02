RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on careers which didn’t really exist prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medical Edge Recruitment (MER) finds qualified workers for clients in the medical industry.
There is an opening for a COVID-19 Communicable Disease Investigator. This person works with contact tracers to interview people with confirmed cases and help them find people with whom they might have come in contact.
You need to have a degree or certification in a medical field. Bilingual workers are preferred.
There is a huge need for contact tracers since the start of the pandemic and MER has openings.
One opening is in Raleigh and the other in Durham. This person will contact people with a confirmed COVID case and provide them with resources.
You should be kind and empathetic since people on the other end of the phone are dealing with a traumatic event.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Tropical Depression 25 forms in the northwest Caribbean
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Medical Edge Recruitment is hiring
- Students take over virtual classroom when glitch forces teachers off
- Inmate at NC prison dies after testing positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus found in UNC Charlotte wastewater; residence hall to be tested Friday
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now