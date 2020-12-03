CBS 17 Job Alert – Mednax and DR Horton are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we are looking at some of the fields where there is currently a massive need for employees.
The job website Monster.com searched their openings for the list.
Anything to do with medical billing and collections is huge.
The medical recruiting company Mednax has six openings in central North Carolina. All require an associate’s degree and familiarity with medical terminology is necessary.
Loan processors are also in high demand. I found 125 openings in the Raleigh area alone – some of them are work from home.
Home builder DR Horton has six openings posted for Morrisville alone. The job involves working with a customer to see if he or she will qualify for a loan.
The job involves a lot of quality control and providing all needed info to the loan officer. A year of college or tech school is needed and so is three months of experience or training.
