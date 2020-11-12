CBS 17 Job Alert – Merz, BMC Software are hiring

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Let’s get to today’s Job Alert.

Merz North America is looking for a credit analyst in Raleigh.

This person will work with clients with flagged accounts, perform risk analysis for customers applying for credit, and collect on delinquent accounts.

One to three years’ experience is preferred, as is a BA in finance or accounting.

BMC Software needs a social media content specialist.

This is based in Cary but is a work from home job. It isn’t just creating content but also working with other people in marketing and public relations to build successful campaigns.

Strong writing and good communication skills are a must.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories