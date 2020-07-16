CBS 17 Job Alert – Metro Diner and Panera Bread are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the economy continues to reopen, there are more and more jobs for people with a history of working in the food service industry.

Metro Diner is looking for an assistant manager at their location on Skibo Road in Fayetteville.

You need past managerial experience and be ready to motivate your team. You’ll be in charge of things like paperwork, forms, reports, and schedules.

Benefits are offered and so is paid time off.

The catering industry was dealt a major blow, but Panera Bread has 23 openings for catering coordinators in central North Carolina.

You’ll work with clients, both new and existing, about meeting their needs and coordinating delivery services.

Have a car and a clean driving record in case you need to help with deliveries. Panera offers a lot of perks like health benefits and 401(k), along with an education discount.