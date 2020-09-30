CBS 17 Job Alert – Michaels and Orvis are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are a lot of companies in hiring mode ahead of the holidays.
If you’re into crafts, Michaels is looking for a seasonal cashier for their store on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.
In addition to ringing out customers, you’ll help on the sales floor as needed.
Also, there is cross-training with custom framing department.
If you’re somebody with a love of the great outdoors, the Orvis store on Wade Avenue in Raleigh needs a seasonal employee.
In addition to things like helping stock and ring out customers, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with Orvis products.
Past retail experience is preferred.
