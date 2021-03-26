CBS 17 Job Alert – Mike’s Vegan Cookout and Triangle Pop-Up are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is all about locally owned businesses and their need for workers.

Mike’s Vegan Cookout – which is an extremely popular food truck that’s known across the state – needs someone to be a driver and cook.

Obviously, experience as a cook is needed.

The job is Tuesday through Thursday, noon until 8 p.m., but hours will be longer because of loading and cleaning the truck at the end of the shift.

Pay is $17 to $20 an hour.

Email Mike’s Vegan Cookout to apply.

Triangle Pop-Up needs a salesperson at the store in downtown Raleigh.

The store is awesome – it sells all creations by local companies and artists.

You must be able to work Friday through Sunday. Experience is a plus, but not required.

Email Triangle Pop-Up to apply.