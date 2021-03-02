CBS 17 Job Alert – Military virtual job fair, 3 best employers for veterans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is designed specifically for members of the military, spouses, and veterans.

Hire Heroes USA just reached out to CBS 17 about a virtual job fair happening this Thursday.

There are 26 different companies taking part. I went down the list – some of the biggies are The Federal Aviation Administration, Wells Fargo and Amazon.

The fair is from noon until 5 p.m. and you must sign up by Wednesday.

I found a list on the website Military.com which ranks the best employers for veterans.

These are good go-to companies when looking for a job.

Some of the big names are Lowe’s – which has a specific military hiring program, Penske and Verizon.

