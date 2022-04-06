RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is something we like to inform you about quite often – job fairs for veterans and their spouses.

This one is a little different than in the past.

This is a virtual job fair put on by Military X taking place on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You should register as soon as you can, then five days out you’ll receive an e-mail with the final companies taking part.

You’re able to set up an interview with a hiring manager in advance so you know you’ll get face time with your top choice employer.

Some are doing on-the-spot hiring.

While the list of companies taking part is not yet out, some companies that took part in the past are Ford, Boeing, Target and Amazon.