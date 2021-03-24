CBS 17 Job Alert – Moe’s Southwest Grill and Just Salad are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the booming “Fast Casual” restaurant industry.

Moe’s Southwest Grill just announced the need for 100 workers across The Triangle, so they are doing a week-long hiring fair this week.

These are going on at all 18 Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants in The Triangle during business hours.

The chain “Just Salad” continues to grow in our area with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

There are different positions open, both full and part-time. Benefits include a gym membership after a year, a flexible schedule – even a free meal on your shift.