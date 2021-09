CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Like many school districts across the state and the country, Moore County is in need of school bus drivers.

The school district is offering virtual bus classes, which are underway through Friday. The classes run from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Another round of classes will be offered from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1. from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in becoming a school bus driver for Moore County Schools, call (910) 947-5481 or click here for more information.