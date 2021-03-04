CBS 17 Job Alert – Moore Research and Chubby’s Tacos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert comes from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and a list of the most-advertised jobs for March.

As COVID restrictions gradually ease, demand continues to increase for people in the dining industry.

There is a recruiting company called Moore Research that has an opening for a general manager in Fayetteville.

Three years’ experience as a manager is needed and so are strong HR skills.

Medical and dental benefits are available – so is a 401(k). The pay is $57,000 to $67,000 a year.

Here is one with a fun name — Chubby’s Tacos needs a general manager in Raleigh.

Aside from standard managerial duties, the job requires assisting the kitchen manager with purchasing food, plus the recruitment of employees.

It is a 50-hour-a-week job and you need to have a flexible schedule.

Benefits are available and the pay range is $38,000 to $50,000 – plus benefits.

