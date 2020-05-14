CBS 17 Job Alert – Moving company, Triangle cycle shop both hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though we have record unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still a lot of jobs available. Some are more unique than others.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

If you feel like flexing some muscle, Hilldrup Moving and Storage is looking for both drivers and movers.

Drivers must have two years experience, the ability to mange crews, load, and unload shipments. The job pays $15 to $25 an hour, based on license and experience.

They also need movers who can lift up to 50 pounds and be able to stand for six hours. They will also need to help with packing and loading.

Pay is $11 to $15 dollars an hour.

Here is a cool one for someone with a love of the great outdoors.

Trek Bicycle needs part-time sales associates at their stores in both Raleigh and Cary.

If you’re not a bike expert, they’ll train you. It is a very customer-focused job because people will have a lot of questions.

More headlines from CBS17.com: