CBS 17 Job Alert – Multiple job fairs scheduled for this week in a variety of industries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert there are multiple different job fairs in vastly different career fields. More and more companies are coming to CBS 17 as they desperately need workers.

Cumberland County Schools is continuing their “Rollin’ Recruitment Fair” both today and tomorrow.

The district is taking a giant bus around the county for anyone hunting for a new job. This includes teachers, custodians, bus drivers, even cafeteria workers.

Some hires come with a $500 bonus and there are on-the-spot interviews.

Tuesday’s event will be at Owen Elementary on Raeford Road from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s event is at the Wal-Mart on North Main Street in Hope Mills from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Duke Medical has a virtual hiring fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon and then again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

These jobs include full-time and part-time PRN jobs, case managers and utilization managers. There are also nursing opportunities in cardiology, general medicine and trauma care.

Also on Wednesday, Fayetteville Tech and the North Carolina Military Business Center have a “Veteran to Tech” networking event.

It is at the Fayetteville Tech campus from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

These are careers like artificial intelligence, cyber development, and software development. The event is free, but you must register in advance.