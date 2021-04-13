CBS 17 Job Alert – Multiple job fairs scheduled for this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on an upcoming job fair. These are really easy ways to get in front of a person for an interview on your time.

The Fresh Market is having a two-day hiring fair this coming Friday and Saturday.

The company wants to hire 1,600 workers across the country – in all different positions.

Locally, they have stores in Cary, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Durham and two in Raleigh.

Hours for the job fair are noon until 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. You’re asked to schedule an appointment online.

Kelly Professional and Industrial have a virtual event this Wednesday.

It runs from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. – and you must register in advance.

This is for a production company in Sanford with multiple openings.