CBS 17 Job Alert – Multiple job fairs scheduled for this week

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on an upcoming job fair. These are really easy ways to get in front of a person for an interview on your time.

The Fresh Market is having a two-day hiring fair this coming Friday and Saturday.

The company wants to hire 1,600 workers across the country – in all different positions.

Locally, they have stores in Cary, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Durham and two in Raleigh.

Hours for the job fair are noon until 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. You’re asked to schedule an appointment online.

Kelly Professional and Industrial have a virtual event this Wednesday.

It runs from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. – and you must register in advance.

This is for a production company in Sanford with multiple openings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories