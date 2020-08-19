CBS 17 Job Alert – MyEyeDr. and Aerotek are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At CBS17, our Job Alert shows openings in many, many different fields.

Both today evolve around the health and wellness industry.

MyEyeDr is looking for an Eyewear Consultant in Raleigh. You’ll analyze prescriptions and work with patients to find eyewear and adjust it as needed.

One to three years’ experience is desired, as is an associates or bachelor’s degree.

Aerotek is looking for a Patient Experience Care Representative in Cary. You’ll take calls from patients and providers with copay questions.

You’ll be the first point of contact, so you need to either help the callers or point them in the right direction.

An associate’s degree is preferred. A year of experience in any kind of disease management setting is preferred.

More headlines from CBS17.com: