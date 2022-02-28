RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert, we’re looking at the massive need for welders.

It is estimated there will be 50,000 openings every year until 2030.

While many are in mechanics or construction, I found a program that melds welding and NASCAR.

The NASCAR Technical Institute has launched a brand-new Welding Technology Training Program

It is a 36-week course that trains students for a career in welding for virtually every industry, including motorsports.

This is an extension of the welding program offered nationwide through what is called the UTI Welding Technology Training Program.

So here is the catch:

The NASCAR Technical Institute is in Mooresville, which is near Charlotte.

But remember, it is only 36 weeks, so it might be worth making a short-term move if this is of interest.