CBS 17 Job Alert – National Guard Off-Base Transition Training program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for members of the National Guard transitioning to civilian life – including reservists and spouses, too.

It is called “Off-Base Transition Training.” There are 10 courses as part of this program – some in person, but all virtual.

One is called “Your Next Move.” It’ll help identify resources from the U.S. Department of Labor and to define career goals.

The program also helps in creating a resume and understanding resume essentials, LinkedIn job searches, and interview skills as well.

The interview skills program is very helpful. It teaches you to be proactive in responding to common questions, different types of interviews, and even how to properly prepare before the interview.

