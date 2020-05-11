CBS 17 Job Alert – NC DES and Denny’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is an overwhelming number of people applying for unemployment in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

As a result, the state is hiring 1,000 additional workers for its call center.

As a call center representative you’ll be based in Raleigh. You need one to five years working in a high-volume call center based on your level of education.

Customer service and ability to handle a stressful situation are crucial.

The jobs are limited full-time positions and pay between $34,000 and $52,000 a year.

For anyone with food experience in need of a job, the Denny’s Restaurant on Raeford Road in Fayetteville is looking for a full-time restaurant manager.

Past experience overseeing restaurant operations and managing a staff is needed.

More headlines from CBS17.com: