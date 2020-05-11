CBS 17 Job Alert – NC DES and Denny’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is an overwhelming number of people applying for unemployment in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
As a result, the state is hiring 1,000 additional workers for its call center.
As a call center representative you’ll be based in Raleigh. You need one to five years working in a high-volume call center based on your level of education.
Customer service and ability to handle a stressful situation are crucial.
The jobs are limited full-time positions and pay between $34,000 and $52,000 a year.
For anyone with food experience in need of a job, the Denny’s Restaurant on Raeford Road in Fayetteville is looking for a full-time restaurant manager.
Past experience overseeing restaurant operations and managing a staff is needed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- South Carolina reopens indoor dine-in services
- 211 – Why aren’t recovery numbers being reported?
- Act Now: IRS imposes new deadline to get stimulus check faster
- Jay-Z and Meek Mill sending 10 million surgical masks to U.S. jails and prisons
- Influential coronavirus model projects 137,000 US deaths by August
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now