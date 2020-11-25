CBS 17 Job Alert – NC Forest Service hiring, substance abuse counselor needed in Butner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, I am looking at some of the more unusual positions that I’ve encountered.

Here is a prime example – an assistant county ranger with the N.C. Forest Service.

The assistant ranger workers with county rangers on things like promotions of state resources and wildfire suppression planning and also assists in case of a disaster.

Ranger training is required and pay is $31,000 to $48,000 a year.

A temporary substance abuse counselor is needed in Butner in Granville County.

You need to be credential as a certified substance abuse counselor and have a high school diploma. Pay is $17 an hour.

