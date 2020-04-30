CBS 17 Job Alert – NC hiring COVID-19 contact tracers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 reported how the state is hiring to help in tracing cases of coronavirus and we’re digging deeper to find out more about the specific types of jobs available.

One opportunity is for a case investigator.

Essentially, you’ll follow up with people with confirmed cases. Most will be by phone or e-mail, but an in-person visit might be necessary.

You will need to have a high school education, past nursing experience is a plus, you will need access to a laptop, and also a car.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Another position is a contact tracer.

You’ll contact people who’ve been identified as having close contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. You must be willing to go into the field to track down people and interview them.

The position is based at home, but you will need high-speed internet and access to a car.

Click here to see all the job openings.

More headlines from CBS17.com: