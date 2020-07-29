CBS 17 Job Alert – NC State and DMJ & Company are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert we have two careers that could be great opportunities for people looking to work in an office setting.

For example – North Carolina State University is hiring an Accounting Technician. This is in the facilities division for the university.

You’ll be performing accounting duties like maintaining and reporting financial information.

There are a lot of very specified software and accounting skills listed in the posting. A high school diploma and year of experience is needed.

Pay ranges from $31,000 to $59,000 a year.

DMJ & Company is looking for an Office Administrator in Durham.

“Candidates must have excellent organization, communication and problem solving skills,” according to the company’s ad.

You also need three years experience in office administration since you will lead of team of workers.

A degree in business administration or similar field is required.

