CBS 17 Job Alert – NC State looking to fill positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though the upcoming academic year is going to be very different at college and universities, North Carolina State University is actively looking to fill positions.

For example, an appointment coordinator for Student Health Services.

This is a lot of scheduling – working with people to set up appointments and tracking them.

Applicants must have at least a year of medical office experience and know how to use EMR Practice Management Systems.

Hiring pay is in the range of $33,000 a year but could eventually go as high as $50,000.

This is a great job for a veteran – N.C. State needs a veteran liaison to work at Fort Bragg.

This person is responsible for, “coordinating the flow of recruits and interested veterans into Agriculture Institute.”

It is preferred that applicants have a bachelor’s degree and five years of military experience.

Hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.