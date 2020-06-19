CBS 17 Job Alert – NC State, UNC hiring tutors for student-athletes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s job alert, CBS 17 is looking to help people who’ve lost a job in an industry where there is a huge drop in demand because of COVID-19.

Glassdoor put together a list of those jobs and we did some leg work to find openings.

The biggest drop is for tutors, but we found openings at both North Carolina State University and UNC-Chapel Hill.

The descriptions are essentially the same – help tutor student-athletes.

At N.C. State you must be willing to learn about and abide by the N.C. State, NCAA, and ASPSA rules and regulations. It is a temporary job and you should be flexible with your hours, too.

Pay ranges from $8 to $15 per hour.

At UNC, you must have a bachelor’s degree and be willing to work primarily on evenings Sunday through Friday.

Pay is also $8 to $15 per hour.

There are multiple openings, so the jobs will stay open until all are filled.