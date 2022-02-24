RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tech jobs are big all over the country, but the growth they’re becoming available in North Carolina continues at a break-neck pace.

The NC Tech Association releases its information every month to get a snapshot of the tech industry.

Statewide, tech job openings are up 52-percent from one year ago, with just shy of 48,000 available as of last month.

Among the most openings are from well-known companies such as Dell, Microsoft, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Full specifics of jobs available from these four companies, and others, can be found here.