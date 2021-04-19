CBS 17 Job Alert – NC TECH virtual job fair, Raleigh McDonald’s hiring and scholarship fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From high tech to fast food, there are a lot of opportunities opening as the economy continues to rebound from COVID-19.

NC TECH has a statewide virtual job expo taking place this Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Among the thousand-plus jobs available are web designers, game design, artificial intelligence and marketing. So far there are 20 companies taking part.

You will need to register in advance.

There is a hiring and scholarship fair for local students at a McDonald’s in Raleigh.

Andy Martin owns the franchise on South Street in Raleigh near Shaw University. He works closely with the school to provide opportunities to students.

Martin has an in-store hiring and scholarship awareness session taking place on April 27 from 9 a.m. until noon.

