CBS 17 Job Alert – NC Tech Virtual Job Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a massive technology job fair this week and – like most things these days – it is all online.

The NC Tech Virtual Job Fair is happening Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It is put on by the North Carolina Technology Association – and you do have to register in advance.

There are 20 different companies taking part including Deutsche Bank, First Citizens Bank, LexisNexis, and RTI International.

The openings run the gamut from highly specialized to entry level.

Among them – software development, online instructors, app and web developers, sales, and technical and customer support.

You do have to register and upload a resume.

