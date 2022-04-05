RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is a jumping-off point for young people entering the workforce.

This is even called the State of North Carolina Virtual Entry-Level Career Expo. It is put together by the Office of State Human Resources.

The expo takes place this Wednesday.

There are two dozen state agencies taking part including the N.C. Department of Revenue, N.C. Department of Commerce and the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Also, the UNC School System is taking part.

You can register here.