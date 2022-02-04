CBS 17 Job Alert – NC Works

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Free tech training skills are available for North Carolinians thanks to a program at UNC-Chapel Hill. This program is meant to educate people in high-tech careers, specifically data analytics.

It is a marriage of NC-Chapel Hill Digital Lifelong Learning and Orange County NC Works.

This is a part-time, free, online boot camp. Additionally, scholarships to the program are thanks to local companies benefitting from the training and education of those who take part.

The link to check out the program and inquire further can be found here.