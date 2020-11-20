CBS 17 Job Alert – Neptune Retail Solutions and Foster Caviness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, we wrap up looking at the jobs with the biggest increase in demand on the month, according to the jobs website LinkedIn.

The need for what are called “merchandisers” are up nearly 200% in just the past mon

The best way to describe a merchandiser is the person who oversees a product from the minute it comes into a store until when a shopper picks it up.

Neptune Retail Solutions needs a part-time merchandiser based out of Smithfield.

The person does retail installs at supermarkets and drug stores.

Hours are flexible – at least a year of experience is needed – and training is paid.

Foster Caviness in Raleigh needs a retail produce merchandiser.

They advertise this as being “Retail, but not too retail.”

It involves working with clients to find opportunities for product placement and improve existing displays.

The job does require some regional travel, and past experience is preferred.

